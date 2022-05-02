CBSE Class 12 Hindi Paper Analysis 2022: "Easy, Scoring Paper"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 12th Hindi Paper analysis

CBSE 12th Hindi Paper Analysis 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Hindi core and elective papers on Monday, May 2. The students who have appeared in the Hindi Core paper reviewed it as easy and balanced, while students appeared for the Hindi elective paper analysed it as scoring. Both the papers was of 40 marks each, and held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams Paper Analysis LIVE

Vishal Singh, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya said that the Hindi Core paper was easy, with writing section a bit lengthy. "The question was quite easy, and followed the pattern of sample papers. Some questions in the writing sections were bit lengthy, but not difficult at all," the student said.

Dheeraj Kumar who appeared for Class 12 Hindi Elective analysed the paper as easy and scoring. "The paper was really scoring and I expect a marks above 35 in the Hindi Elective paper," said the student.

According to teachers, the Hindi Core/ Elective paper was easy and questions were mostly from syllabus. Arvind Kumar, PGT Hindi VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr said, "The students felt that the Hindi elective paper was easy and the questions were as per the syllabus. Students were able to finish the exam paper within time and are expecting to get good marks."

Sheilly Rastogi, Head of Department- Languages Coordinator at Shiv Nadar School, Noida said, "The question paper was an easy one as far as the difficulty level is concerned. The pattern of the paper was as per the sample paper shared by CBSE. The questions were direct and the students were able to finish the exam within the stipulated time."

Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 10 students appeared for their Home Science paper. There will be no term 2 exams on Tuesday, May 3 due to Eid al-Fitr 2022 celebrations. CBSE Class 10 students will appear on Hindustani Music, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy on Wednesday, May 4, and Class 12 students on Dance subjects, Web Application, Horticulture.

The Class 12 CBSE term 2 exam is being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 Class 12 students have registered for the term 2 Class 12 exams.