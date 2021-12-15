CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam 2021: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE Class 12 Hindi paper analysis

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 12 Hindi paper on Thursday (December 16). Both the Hindi Elective/ Hindi Core exam will be conducted from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. As per the CBSE's guideline, students will have to report at the exam centre, 30 minutes before the exam begins. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall.

CBSE will be conducting term 1 Hindi paper on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. Students will be required to submit the correct response through OMR sheets. Paper will be conducted within 90 minutes duration and students will be required to submit OMR sheet at 1 pm.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam 2021: Check Paper Pattern, Sample Papers

Candidates can download and practice sample papers available at the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE has also released the marking scheme on the official website. Students will be required to darken the circles having correct option in the OMR sheets using black or blue ball point pen only. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited and will be considered as unfair means. The students can check and download sample papers at cbseacademic.nic.in.