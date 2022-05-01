  • Home
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam Tomorrow; Term 2 Paper Pattern, Sample Question

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 1, 2022 7:59 pm IST

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam Tomorrow; Term 2 Paper Pattern, Sample Question
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core and Elective papers tomorrow
New Delhi:

Students will appear for the Class 12 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective papers in the CBSE term 2 exams tomorrow, May 2. As per the CBSE sample paper pattern, the exams in term 2 will be held for two hours for a total of 40 marks each. 15 minutes of reading time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper. The term 2 CBSE exams for Class 12 started on April 26 and will continue till June 15.

The Class 12 Hindi Core question paper will have seven questions. Questions as per the sample paper pattern will have internal choices within them. While Class 12 Hindi Elective paper will have two sections in the question paper and will contain nine questions in total.

Class 12 Hindi Core Sample Paper, Marking Scheme

Class 12 Hindi Elective Sample Paper, Marking Scheme

Candidates taking the CBSE term 2 board exams 202 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.

The Class 12 CBSE term 2 exam is being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 Class 12 students have registered for the term 2 Class 12 exams.

cbse board exam 2022

