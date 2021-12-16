  • Home
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Analysis: Paper Was 'Good, Balanced', Says Experts

CBSE Term 1 Exam Hindi Paper Analysis: The difficulty level of the CBSE term 1 Hindi questions, as per subject expert, were moderate.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 16, 2021 3:03 pm IST

New Delhi:

Both the Hindi Core paper and the Hindi elective paper of Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were good and balanced as per experts on the subject. The difficulty level of the CBSE term 1 Hindi questions, as per subject expert, were moderate. “Everything was from the syllabus,” as per Dr Arvind Kumar, PGT Hindi, VidyaGyan Bulandshahr.

“I am sure my students will score good, the PGT Hindi teacher while analysing the CBSE Class 12 Hindi Term 1 paper said. Both the CBSE term 1 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective paper had three sections and there were internal choices as well.

While Section A of the Hindi Core paper had 30 questions and students were required to answer only 15, Section B had total of six questions, and five questions were to be answered. Section C had, however, 22 questions and students were required to to answer only 20 from those.

For the CBSE Hindi Elective subject, Section A had two main questions and 20 sub-questions. Students were required to answer only 10 from them. Section B had four main questions and 21 sub-questions. However, only 16 questions were to be attempted. All the questions from Section C’ three main questions and 14 sub-questions had to be answered.

  • Questions from syllabus

  • Good and balanced questions

  • Moderate level difficulty

For the remaining papers of CBSE Class 12 term 1 board exam, the board has introduced a few changes. CBSE has decided to stop the physical evaluation of OMR answer sheets at the exam centres on the day of test itself for the ongoing classes 10 and 12 board examinations.

