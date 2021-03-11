Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper On June 3; Here’s List Of Deleted Topics

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the Class 12 syllabus by around 30 per cent as a one-time measure to compensate for the loss of studies during the coronavirus pandemic. The board has also rescheduled the exam dates for the final exams. The Geography paper for Class 12 Arts Stream will be held on June 3. The CBSE Class 12 reduced syllabus for all the subjects are available on the official CBSE websites -- cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in. The CBSE Class 12 exams will be held from May 4 and will continue till June 14, 2021.

The deleted portion of Class 12 CBSE will be applicable only for the upcoming 2021 board exam. Students appearing the 2021 board exams can check the reduced syllabus. The CBSE syllabus 2021 has been rationalised to the extent possible by keeping the core concepts.

Here's Deleted Syllabus Of Geography Class 12 CBSE 2020-21

Book 1: Fundamentals of Human Geography

Unit 3

Chapter 6: Secondary Activities

Chapter 8: Transport and Communication

Chapter 9: International Trade

Book 2: India People and Economy

Unit 3

Chapter 5: Land Resources and Agriculture

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Industries

Unit 4

Chapter 10: Transport and Communication

Chapter 11: International Trade

Practical Geography (Part 2)

Unit 2: Field Study or Spatial Information Technology