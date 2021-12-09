CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper Analysis 2021: 'Balanced Paper, Stress On Application Based Questions'

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE Class 12 Geography paper analysis

CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper Analysis 2021: The students and teachers reviewed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 Class 12 Geography papers as balanced, with stress given on application based questions. Overall, the Geography paper was standard, and questions were based on the NCERT textbook. Ranu Gupta, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student said, "The paper was standard, with equal weightage provided on every section. Thee stress was given on application and critical-thinking based questions.

Soma Majumdar, PGT Geography, Vidyagyan Leadership Academy, Bulandshahr analysed the Geography paper as easy and balanced. "Questions in Section-A were direct an based on the NCERT textbook. This section had a mix of knowledge and application-based questions. The difficulty level was medium for this section. Section-B had application and critical-thinking based questions. This section included questions based on factua information where a student needed to apply reasoning skills to write the answers. The dat and graph based questions were easy to comprehend. However, the section of map, sea an airports were not directly a part of the syllabus," the teacher said.

Another student Kavita Goswami from Delhi Public School (DPS Barrackpore) said that the paper was balanced, the application-based questions were lengthy and tricky. "The application based questions required a high order thinking. Overall, the paper was balanced, with a mix of easy and difficult questions. I am expecting a score in between 30 to 35."

CBSE will release the Class 12 Geography paper answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.