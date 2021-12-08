  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2021: CBSE will be conducting class 12 term 1 Geography paper on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. Check sample papers here

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 8, 2021 6:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Analysis of Business Studies, Comp. Application
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Analysis, Answer Key 2021: 'Balanced, Follows NCERT Pattern', Check Reactions
CBSE Class 12 Math, English Papers 2021 Tough, Lok Sabha MP Demands Liberal Evaluation
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Today: COVID-19, Exam Day Instructions
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key Out
CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
Check CBSE Class 12 Geography sample papers here
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 12 Geography paper on Thursday (December 9). As per the CBSE's guideline, students will have to report at the exam centre, 30 minutes before the exam begins. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall.

Recommended: CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips 2021. Click Here
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

CBSE will be conducting term 1 Geography paper on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. Students will be required to submit the correct response through OMR sheets. Paper will be conducted within 90 minutes duration and students will be required to submit OMR sheet at 1 pm.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2021: Check sample papers


There is no provision of negative marking in the CBSE term 1 exam. CBSE has also released the marking scheme on the official website. Students will be required to darken the circles having correct option in the OMR sheets using black or blue ball point pen only. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited and will be considered as unfair means. The students can check and download sample papers at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Analysis of Business Studies, Comp. Application
Live | CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Analysis of Business Studies, Comp. Application
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Tomorrow; Sample Paper, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paper Tomorrow; Sample Paper, Syllabus, Marking Scheme Here
NLU Delhi 8th Convocation Tomorrow, Chief Justice Of India, Delhi CM Among Guests
NLU Delhi 8th Convocation Tomorrow, Chief Justice Of India, Delhi CM Among Guests
Education Minister Urges Private Companies To Invest More In Education
Education Minister Urges Private Companies To Invest More In Education
IIT-Hyderabad Placements: 466 Offers In Phase 1, Highest So Far
IIT-Hyderabad Placements: 466 Offers In Phase 1, Highest So Far
.......................... Advertisement ..........................