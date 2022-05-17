  • Home
CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2022: The CBSE term 2 12th Geography paper will be held for 35 marks. As per the CBSE sample question paper, the Class 12 term 2 Geography exam will have three sections -- A, B, C, D, and E with 10 total questions.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 17, 2022 1:12 pm IST

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme
CBSE term 2 Class 12 Geography exam tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 term 2 Geography exam 2022 tomorrow, May 18. The CBSE Class 12 Geography exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours starting at 10:30 am. The term 2 12th Geography paper will be held for 35 marks. CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates

As per the CBSE sample question paper, the Class 12 term 2 Geography exam will have three sections -- A, B, C, D, and E with 10 total questions. It contains 3 questions of 2 marks each, 1 question of 3 marks, 2 questions of 3 marks each, 3 questions of 5 marks each, and 1 question of 5 marks.

Candidates can download the Class 12 CBSE Geography syllabus, sample question papers, and marking scheme through the official website-- cbseacademic.nic.in.

Class 12 Geography Term 2 Sample Paper

Class 12 Geography Term 2 Marking Scheme

The CBSE board exam students will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE exam guidelines for term 2, students will need to cover their mouth and nose with mask. Candidates will have to follow social distancing norms.

The CBSE term 2 Class 12 exams 2022 started on April 26 and will continue till June 15. The CBSE Class 12 term 2 exams are being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 CBSE Class 12 students have registered for the term 2 exams.

