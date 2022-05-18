CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2022 Today; Important Checklist For Students

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 Geography exam 2022 will be held today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 term 2 Geography exam 2022 will be conducted on Wednesday, May 18. The Class 12 Geography paper will be of 35 marks, and be held for two hours, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The paper will have five sections- A, B, C, D and E having a total of 10 questions. The students need to write three 2 marker questions, one question of 3 marks, two questions of 3 marks, three questions of 5 marks, and one question of 5 marks.

The students will get 15 minutes extra time to read the question paper. They need to carefully read the instructions provided in the answer sheets and question papers. The students can only use blue/ black ball point pen to fill up the instructions and answering the questions in the answer sheets.

Considering the prevailing pandemic situations, the students need to carry face mask, hand sanitisers, and should maintain social distancing at the exam centre. The centres have also made arrangements proving gaps/ spaces between the two seats. The students are also advised to follow the centre's heat wave guidelines; and to carry mineral water, glucose, caps and umbrellas with them.

The students should note any sorts of electronic gadgets- mobile, digital watch, notebook, jewelleries are not allowed inside the exam centre; possession of any such materia will be debarred them from appearing in the CBSE exams.

The CBSE Class 12 exam will be concluded on June 15, and as many as 14.54 lakh (14,54,370) Class 12 students have registered for the exam which are being held in 6,720 centres across the country.