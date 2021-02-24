CBSE Class 12 Exams: Deleted Topics For Chemistry Paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education has reduced 30 percent of the syllabus for Class 12 Science students who will be appearing for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology subjects. It has removed certain topics from the syllabus to reduce the burden on board exam students who had to study through the online classes last year and were unable to prepare for the exams properly.

The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper will be conducted on May 19 in the first shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The theory paper will be of 70 marks and Chemistry practical paper will be of 30 marks. The students will have to get the qualifying 33 percent marks in theory and practical exams separately to pass the entire paper.

Reduced Class 12 Chemistry syllabus





Unit 1 - Solid State (23 marks)

Classification of solids based on different binding forces: molecular, ionic, covalent and metallic solids, amorphous and crystalline solids (elementary idea). Unit cell in two dimensional and three dimensional lattices, calculation of density of unit cell, packing in solids, packing efficiency, voids, number of atoms per unit cell in a cubic unit cell, point defects.





Unit 2 - Solutions (23 marks)

Types of solutions, expression of concentration of solutions of solids in liquids, solubility of gases in liquids, solid solutions, Raoult's law, colligative properties - relative lowering of vapour pressure, elevation of boiling point, depression of freezing point, osmotic pressure, determination of molecular masses using colligative properties.





Unit 3 - Electrochemistry (23 marks)

Redox reactions, EMF of a cell, standard electrode potential, Nernst equation and its application to chemical cells, Relation between Gibbs energy change and EMF of a cell, conductance in electrolytic solutions, specific and molar conductivity, variations of conductivity with concentration, Kohlrausch's Law, electrolysis.





Unit 4 - Chemical Kinetics (23 marks)

Rate of a reaction (Average and instantaneous), factors affecting rate of reaction: concentration,

temperature, catalyst; order and molecularity of a reaction, rate law and specific rate constant, integrated rate equations and half-life (only for zero and first order reactions).





Unit 5- Surface Chemistry (23 marks)

Adsorption - physisorption and chemisorption, factors affecting adsorption of gases on solids, colloidal state: distinction between true solutions, colloids and suspension; lyophilic, lyophobic, multi-molecular and macromolecular colloids; properties of colloids; Tyndall effect, Brownian movement, electrophoresis, coagulation.





Unit 6- p -Block Elements (19 marks)

Group -15 elements, Group 16 elements, Group 17 elements and Group 18 Elements





Unit 8- d 19 -and f -Block Elements (19 marks)

General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics of transition metals, general trends in properties of the first row transition metals – metallic character, ionization enthalpy, oxidation states, ionic radii, colour, catalytic property, magnetic properties, interstitial compounds, alloy formation.

Lanthanoids - Electronic configuration, oxidation states and lanthanoid contraction and its consequences.





Unit 9- Coordination Compounds (19 marks)

Coordination compounds - Introduction, ligands, coordination number, colour, magnetic properties and shapes, IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear coordination compounds. Bonding, Werner's theory, VBT, and CFT.





Unit 10- Haloalkanes and Haloarenes (28 marks)

Haloalkanes: Nomenclature, nature of C–X bond, physical and chemical properties, optical rotation mechanism of substitution reactions.

Haloarenes: Nature of C–X bond, substitution reactions (Directive influence of halogen in monosubstituted compounds only).





Unit 11- Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers (28 marks)

Alcohols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties (of primary alcohols only), identification of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols, mechanism of dehydration.

Phenols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, acidic nature of phenol, electrophillic substitution reactions, uses of phenols.

Ethers: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses.





Unit 12- Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids (28 marks)

Aldehydes and Ketones: Nomenclature, nature of carbonyl group, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, mechanism of nucleophilic addition, reactivity of alpha hydrogen in aldehydes, uses.

Carboxylic Acids: : Nomenclature, acidic nature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties; uses.





Unit 13- Amines (28 marks)

Nomenclature, classification, structure, methods of preparation, physical and chemical

properties, uses, identification of primary, secondary and tertiary amines.





Unit 14- Biomolecules (28 marks)

Carbohydrates - Classification (aldoses and ketoses), monosaccahrides (glucose and fructose), D-L configuration, Proteins -Elementary idea of - amino acids, peptide bond, polypeptides, proteins, structure of proteins - primary, secondary, tertiary structure and quaternary structures (qualitative idea only), denaturation of proteins, Nucleic Acids: DNA and RNA.