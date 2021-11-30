CBSE Class 12 Exam From Tomorrow; Sociology Sample Papers Here

CBSE will conduct Class 12 term 1 exams from tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 term 1 exams from tomorrow, December 1 onwards. CBSE term 1 exam will begin from 11:30 am and students will get 20 minutes of reading time. As per the CBSE's guideline, students will have to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam begins. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall.

CBSE will be conducting term 1 board exams on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. Students will be required to submit the correct response through OMR sheets. Paper will be conducted within 90 minutes duration and students will be required to submit OMR sheet at 1 pm.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper PDF

The first paper will be of sociology and students appearing for the exam tomorrow can check the Sociology sample question paper to get an idea of the expected questions.

CBSE Class 12 sociology paper will be divided into three sections-- A, B and C. Section A and B will have 24 questions in which to attempt 20 questions will be mandatory. Section C will comprise 12 questions and students will have to attempt 10 questions.

Class 12 Sociology Sample Question Paper 2021-22: Direct Link

There is no provision of negative marking in the CBSE term 1 exam. CBSE has also released the marking scheme on the official website.

Students will be required to darken the circles having correct option in the OMR sheets using black or blue ball point pen only. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited and will be considered as unfair means.