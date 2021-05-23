CBSE Class 12 Exam Date, Format To Be Announced On This Date

CBSE Class 12 exam date and its format will be announced on this date

The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE Class 12 exam dates on June 1, government sources told NDTV. The major entrance exams for undergraduate engineering and medicine -- JEE Main and NEET -- will be held as well, the same sources said. While the Central Government is inclined to hold the Class 12 board exams, it has left state governments to decide on their own school boards.

The decision was taken after a meeting between several high-ranking Union ministers, state education ministers and officials held on May 23 to decide the face of Class 12 students whose final board exams have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.