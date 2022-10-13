CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 From February 15; "Datesheet Is Fake," Says Official

Image credit: Screenshot/ WhatsApp CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2023 schedule is circulating over WhatsApp

CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2023: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the Class 10, 12 exams 2023 from February 15. A recent CBSE Class 12 exam schedule is circulating over WhatsApp which states that the 12th exam will begin with English on February 15 and will conclude on April 9 with language subjects, Mass Media studies. ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper Of Social Science Here; Marking Scheme, Key Points

Meanwhile, speaking with Careers360, CBSE official termed the Class 12 datesheet as fake, saying, "Class 10, 12 datesheets will be released soon, the exam schedule circulating over WhatsApp is fake." CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheets once released, will be available on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

As per the CBSE datesheets, the Class 10, 12 exams 2023 will be held in two shifts; morning shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. READ MORE | CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Biology Sample Papers, Paper Pattern

CBSE has already released the sample papers for Class 10, 12 exams 2023, the students who are appearing for the board exams can download the sample papers on the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in and practice it. The 10th, 12th subject-wise sample papers on Mathematics, Science, English, Physics, Chemistry, Social Science, Sanskrit, English, Computer Application, Geography and Home Science is available on the CBSE's website.

CBSE has also released the marking scheme for all the subjects.