Live

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exams LIVE: Major Papers Start With Sociology Paper Today; Admit Card, Exam Guidelines

CBSE Class 12 Exam LIVE: The first day of the CBSE Class 12 term 1 exams starting from today will be held for the Sociology paper from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 1, 2021 9:18 am IST

CBSE Class 12 board exams for major papers starting today
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 term 1 major exams from today, December 1. The first day of CBSE Class 12 term 1 exam will start with the Sociology paper from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 12 term 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions. CBSE Class 12 exams will continue till December 22.

Students will be required to carry the CBSE term 1 admit cards along with them. CBSE will hold board exams in OMR sheets for the first time. Students will be required to darken the correct option using a black or blue point pen only. Use of pencil is not allowed during exams.

09:18 AM IST
Dec. 1, 2021

Term 1 Exam Admit Card At Epariksha CBSE Portal

Students can access the CBSE term 1 admit cards at the epariksha CBSE portal. To download the CBSE term 1 board exam admit cards, follow these steps:

  1. On cbse.nic.in, click on the ePariksha CBSE tab
  2. Click on "Continue to login" on the next window
  3. Insert user id and passwords
  4. Submit and access CBSE term 1 admit cards


09:13 AM IST
Dec. 1, 2021

Cbse-nic-in 2021-22 Board Exam

This year, the CBSE has divided the board exam into two terms. While questions in CBSE Term 1 exam will be objective-type, CBSE term 2 board exams, scheduled for March-April, 2022, will have both objective and subjective type questions.


09:08 AM IST
Dec. 1, 2021

CBSE Term 1 Exam Sociology Paper

CBSE Class 12 Sociology paper will be divided into three sections-- A, B and C. Section A and B will have 24 questions in which 20 questions will be mandatory. Section C will comprise 12 questions and students will have to attempt 10 questions.

Class 12 Sociology Sample Question Paper 2021-22: Direct Link

09:00 AM IST
Dec. 1, 2021

CBSE Academic.nic.in Class 12 Admit Card

  1. Go to cbse.gov.in
  2. Scroll down to the e-Pariksha tab, click on it
  3. On the next window, clink on "Continue to login"
  4. Insert user id and passwords
  5. Submit and access CBSE term 1 admit cards
08:55 AM IST
Dec. 1, 2021

Datesheet of Class 12 2021 CBSE

According to the datesheet of Class 12 2021 CBSE term 1 exam, the major papers will start today with the Sociology paper and will be followed by English Core, Mathematics and Physical Education on December 3, December 6 and December 7 respectively.

08:50 AM IST
Dec. 1, 2021

CBSE Board Exam 2021 Class 12 Guidelines

  • Candidates must carry the CBSE admit card. The admit card is available for the CBSE 2021 term 1 exam on cbse.gov.in.

  • Candidates need to carry blue or black ballpoint pen to fill the responses on the CBSE OMR sheet. Using pencils will be considered as using unfair means.

  • The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

  • Candidates must carry their own masks and hand sanitisers to the exam hall.

  • Candidates must follow all the instructions and SOPs at the CBSE exam centre.

08:45 AM IST
Dec. 1, 2021

Syllabus of Class 12 CBSE 2021-22

As per the syllabus of Class 12 CBSE 2021-22, the term 1 exams CBSE board will be held for 50 per cent of the syllabus.

08:41 AM IST
Dec. 1, 2021

CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Class 12

cbse sample paper class 12, cbse class 12 syllabus 2021-22, english syllabus class 12 cbse, english syllabus class 12 cbse 2021-22, cbse sample paper 2021-22 class 12, cbse date sheet 2021 class 12, syllabus of class 12 cbse 2021-22, cbse class 12 exam date 2021, term 1 syllabus class 12 cbse 2021-22, cbse board exam 2021 class 12, cbse class 12 english sample paper 2021-22, datesheet of class 12 2021 cbse, syllabus of english class 12 cbse 2021-22, english syllabus class 12 cbse 2021-22 term 1

CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Class 12 (Source: cbse.nic.in) 

08:35 AM IST
Dec. 1, 2021

CBSE Sample Paper Class 12

The first day of CBSE term 1 major exam will begin with the Sociology paper and students appearing for the exam can check the Sociology sample question paper to get an idea of the expected questions. CBSE sample paper  Class 12 Sociology will be divided into three sections-- A, B and C. Section A and B will have 24 questions in which 20 questions will be mandatory. Section C will comprise 12 questions and students will have to attempt 10 questions.

08:29 AM IST
Dec. 1, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Exam Date 2021

CBSE Term 1 Exams: Term 1 exam for Class 12 will begin at 11:30 am and will end at 1 pm. Students will be required to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the scheduled time to check their designated seats.

