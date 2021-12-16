CBSE Term 1 LIVE: Class 12 Hindi Exam Today; Board Scraps Same Day Evaluation, New Guidelines
CBSE Class 12 Exam LIVE: Class 12 Hindi exam today. Follow updates on CBSE exam sample paper, exam guidelines, answer key, exam analysis here.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students will appear for the Class 12 Hindi Elective and Hindi Core exam today, December 16. The exam for the CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective and Hindi Core paper will be held from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes till 1 pm. CBSE Class 12 term 1 Hindi exams will be held for multiple-choice questions. No negative marks will be cut for wrong answers marked.
Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card to the exam centre and students will have to adhere to all Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card. CBSE Class 12 term 1 Economics exam will end at 1 pm and paper analysis and students’ reactions will be made available soon after.
The board on Thursday, December 15, said it has decided to stop the physical evaluation of OMR answer sheets at the exam centres on the day of test itself for the ongoing Classes 10 and 12 board examinations. The decision will come in effect from December 16, it said.
"All the Centre Superintendents will pack and seal the OMR sheets within 15 minutes after the examination is over in the presence of the Observer. The Centre Superintendent and Observer will sign on the sealed parcel and will mention the time of packing also," CBSE said in a letter to affiliated schools.
"Once OMRs are packed and sealed, the same will be dispatched to the concerned regional office. After dispatch, the receipt of dispatch will also be uploaded as per practice," the statement added.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Hindi Core Exam Today; Paper Pattern
As per cbse.nic Hindi Core paper pattern, the question paper will have three sections and there will be internal choices.
- Section A will have 30 questions and students will be required to answer only 15
- From section B's total six questions, only five questions will have to be answered
- Section C has 22 questions and students will be required to answer only 20 from those
CBSE Latest News: Board Scraps Same Day Evaluation Policy
CBSE on Thursday, December 15, said it has decided to stop the physical evaluation of OMR answer sheets at the exam centres on the day of test itself for the ongoing Classes 10 and 12 board examinations. Read More
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core, Hindi Elective Reporting Time
Students will be required to reach the exam centre to appear for the CBSE term 1 Hindi exam at 10:45 am.
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam Today
Students appearing for the CBSE Hindi Core and Hindi Elective examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall. Both Hindi Elective/ Core exams will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm.