CBSE Term 1 LIVE: Class 12 Hindi Exam Today; Board Scraps Same Day Evaluation, New Guidelines

CBSE term 1 Hindi Core, Hindi Elective paper today, live updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students will appear for the Class 12 Hindi Elective and Hindi Core exam today, December 16. The exam for the CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective and Hindi Core paper will be held from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes till 1 pm. CBSE Class 12 term 1 Hindi exams will be held for multiple-choice questions. No negative marks will be cut for wrong answers marked.

Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card to the exam centre and students will have to adhere to all Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card. CBSE Class 12 term 1 Economics exam will end at 1 pm and paper analysis and students’ reactions will be made available soon after.

The board on Thursday, December 15, said it has decided to stop the physical evaluation of OMR answer sheets at the exam centres on the day of test itself for the ongoing Classes 10 and 12 board examinations. The decision will come in effect from December 16, it said.

"All the Centre Superintendents will pack and seal the OMR sheets within 15 minutes after the examination is over in the presence of the Observer. The Centre Superintendent and Observer will sign on the sealed parcel and will mention the time of packing also," CBSE said in a letter to affiliated schools.

"Once OMRs are packed and sealed, the same will be dispatched to the concerned regional office. After dispatch, the receipt of dispatch will also be uploaded as per practice," the statement added.