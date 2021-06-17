CBSE Class 12 Assessment To Factor Internal Test, Class 10, 11 Results

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 result will be based on pre-boards, Class 10, 11 final exams

Students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 will have their results based on their performance in the Classes 10 and 11 final exams and Class 12 pre-board exams. The 12-member committee constituted by CBSE recommended a 30:30:40 formula—30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 and 11 final results, and 40 per cent to Class 12 pre-board exams. Practicals will be for 100 marks and the students will be marked based on the marks submitted by the schools. CBSE will declare the results of Class 12 by July 31.

The board today submitted the Class 12 marking formula to the Supreme Court today. Last month, parents had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 12 exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools that could not conduct their practicals have been directed to hold online practical tests and oral examinations. The internal assessment marks of Class 12 have to be uploaded on the CBSE system by June 28.

The Court had asked CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on June 3 to submit their assessment plans within two weeks. The Court had then said that a longer duration to devise the evaluation criteria cannot be granted as lakhs of students across the country are waiting for it. The top court had said that it will go through the objective parameters submitted by the Boards so that if anyone has objections they can be dealt with.

CBSE was the first to cancel Class 12 exams on June 1. Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and several state boards, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh later followed the suit and called off their Class 12 board exams.

CBSE in the statement after the cancellation said that the Class 12 assessment will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. The students who are not satisfied with the assessment will be given an option to appear in the examination when the situation becomes conducive.