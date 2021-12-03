  • Home
CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2021 Today: Covid-19, Follow This Important Exam Centre Guidelines

CBSE Class 12 English Exam: CBSE will be conducting term 1 English exams on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. Students will be required to submit the correct response through OMR sheets.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 3, 2021 8:59 am IST

New Delhi:

CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 English Core paper on Friday (December 3). As per the CBSE's guideline, students will have to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam begins. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall.

CBSE will be conducting term 1 English exams on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. Students will be required to submit the correct response through OMR sheets. Paper will be conducted within 90 minutes duration and students will be required to submit an OMR sheet at 1 pm.

CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2021: Important Exam Centre Guidelines

Students will have to use a blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheets. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited

Students will be required to write the correct option that is A, B, C or D in the box

Students are required to provide school code, subject code and name, father's name, and other details in the answer booklet

Students need to follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam

Candidates must follow all the instructions and SOPs at the exam centre.

The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

