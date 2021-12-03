CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exams LIVE: English Core Paper Today; Sample Paper, Reporting Time, Exam Guidelines

CBSE term 1 exam English Core paper today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 term 1 English Core exam today, December 3. The English Core exam will be held from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 12 term 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions with no provision of negative marks. CBSE Class 12 exams will end on December 22 with the Home Science paper.

Carrying CBSE term 1 admit cards will be a must for the students. CBSE is holding the board exams in OMR sheets for the first time this academic session. Students will be required to darken the correct option using a black or blue point pen only. Use of pencil is not allowed during exams.

Students who appeared for the Sociology paper on the first day of CBSE term 1 exam found the paper a balanced one.