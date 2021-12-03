CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exams LIVE: English Core Paper Today; Sample Paper, Reporting Time, Exam Guidelines
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exams LIVE: CBSE Class 12 students will appear for the English Core paper today. The term 1 exams are being held between 11:30 am and 1 pm.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 term 1 English Core exam today, December 3. The English Core exam will be held from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 12 term 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions with no provision of negative marks. CBSE Class 12 exams will end on December 22 with the Home Science paper.
Carrying CBSE term 1 admit cards will be a must for the students. CBSE is holding the board exams in OMR sheets for the first time this academic session. Students will be required to darken the correct option using a black or blue point pen only. Use of pencil is not allowed during exams.
Students who appeared for the Sociology paper on the first day of CBSE term 1 exam found the paper a balanced one.
CBSE Term 1 English Paper Pattern
As per the CBSE term 1 exam English Core paper pattern, the question paper will have three sections (A, B, C) - Reading, Writing Skills and Literature.
While Section A, or the Reading section will have 18 questions, Writing Skill adn Literature section will have 12 and 30 questions respectively.
Students will be required to attempt only 14 questions from Section A, 10 from Section B and 26 from Section C.
All questions will carry equal marks and there is no provision of no negative marks.
CBSE Exam Timing Class 12
As per CBSE exam timing Class 12, the English Core exam will be held from 11:30 am today for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes. The reporting time is 11 am.