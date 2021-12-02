  • Home
CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2021 Tomorrow: Check Sample Papers, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2021: The English paper will have three sections- reading, writing and literature. The reading section will have a total of 18 questions, writing section- 12 questions, literature section- 30 questions

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 2, 2021 9:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 12 English core paper on Friday (December 3). As per the CBSE's guideline, students will have to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam begins. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall.

CBSE will be conducting term 1 English exams on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. Students will be required to submit the correct response through OMR sheets. Paper will be conducted within 90 minutes duration and students will be required to submit OMR sheet at 1 pm.

CBSE Class 12 English Exam 2021: Check Sample Paper Here

The English paper will have three sections- reading, writing and literature. The reading section will have a total of 18 questions, writing section- 12 questions, literature section- 30 questions. There is no provision of negative marking in the CBSE term 1 exam. CBSE has also released the marking scheme on the official website.

Students will be required to darken the circles having correct option in the OMR sheets using black or blue ball point pen only. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited and will be considered as unfair means. The students can check and download sample papers at cbseacademic.nic.in.

