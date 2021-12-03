CBSE Class 12 English Analysis, Answer Key 2021: 'Paper Was Thought Provoking, Critical'; Check Reactions

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Check paper analysis of CBSE Class 12 English

CBSE Class 12 English Analysis 2021: The students who have appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 English core paper on Friday, December 3 reviewed the paper as thought provoking and critical. Anushri Gupta, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student said that paper was quite difficult and lengthy. "The questions were tricky and lengthy. Even most of the options in the paper were similar, quite tensed about the paper. I am waiting for the answer key to check my scores."

Aarti Gulani, TGT English, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini reviewed the English paper as thought provoking, and not easy. "There were expression based questions in the paper which needs a thorough study of the chapters and logical reasoning. Some options in the paper were quite similar, so students may get confused."

Regarding section-wise difficulty level, section A was average, section B was tricky and section C was thought provoking. "The average students can expect a score between 30 to 35, and the highest score can be around 38. Full marks in the paper a bit difficult," the teacher said.

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School said, "The difficulty level of the question paper was moderate and well balanced. However, in the literature section some chapters were not assessed concentrating more on others and few questions also had ambiguous options."

CBSE will release the Class 12 English term 1 2022 answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. The candidates can only use black or blue point pen to darken the correct option. CBSE Class 12 exam will be concluded on December 22. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.