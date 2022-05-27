CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2022 Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 Economics exam tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 Class 12 Economics exam 2022 will be held tomorrow, May 28. The CBSE Class 12 Economics exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The Economics Class 12 question paper will be of 40 marks. The Class 12 Economics paper will have 13 subjective questions. It contains five questions of two marks each, five questions of three marks each, and three questions of five marks each.

CBSE exam candidates will be allotted 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. Candidates can only use blue/ black ball point pen to fill up the instructions and answering the questions in the answer sheets.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme: Direct Link

Candidates appearing in the CBSE board exams 2022 will need to carry their admit cards and own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle. Students will have to cover their mouth and nose with a mask and follow social distancing norms.

Students are not allowed to carry any sorts of electronic gadgets- mobile, digital watch, notebook, jewelleries inside the exam hall; possession of any such materia will be debarred them from appearing in the CBSE exams.

The CBSE Class 12 term 2 exams are being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 students have registered for the CBSE 12th exams.