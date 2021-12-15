Image credit: shutterstock.com Check paper analysis of CBSE Class 12 Economics

CBSE Class 12 Economics Analysis 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Economics paper on Wednesday (December 15). The students and teachers reviewed the Economics paper as easy and scoring.

Raveena Punjani, PGT Economics, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini analysed the Class 12 Economics paper as easy and scoring. According to the teacher, "The paper was easy, scoring and balanced. Equal weightage was given on every section, and it follows the pattern of NCERT and sample papers." The students can easily score full marks (40 out of 40), the average score can be between 30 to 35, the teacher said.

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School reviewed the Class 12 Economics paper as easy. According to the principal, "The paper followed the pattern of NCERT and sample papers. There were as such no such difficulties in the paper and options were not at all confusing. Equal weightage was provided to every section." The average students can expect a good score in the paper.

Dr. Mala Kapoor, Principal, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad reviwed the paper as moderately difficult and not easy. "There were multiple questions on assertion and reasoning, however, these questions have no difficulty. The paper was almost close to the CBSE sample papers," said the principal.

CBSE will release the Class 12 Economics paper answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.