CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet Saying Exams From March 15 Is Fake: PIB

While the students across the country are speculating on the dates of CBSE board exams, a CBSE time-table declaring the Class 12 exam dates has been doing rounds on social media platforms.

As per the “Central Board of Secondary Education Senior School Certificate Examination 2020 - Class XII date sheet”, the Class 12 board exams are scheduled to start from March 15.

However, rejecting the claim, PIB took to Twitter and informed that the CBSE has not made any such announcement and the news is fake. PIB in the Tweet said: “A date sheet for 2020-21 class 12th examination allegedly issued by the CBSE is in circulation on social media.”

It further added: “PIB Fact Check: This date sheet is Fake.”

A date sheet for 2020-21 class 12th examination allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake. pic.twitter.com/H4wbRRKPB4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 9, 2020

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet taken a final decision regarding the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams to be held next year. A CBSE statement issued on December 2 said that CBSE board exam 2021 will be held in offline or written mode, as and when they are to be conducted and consultations on the CBSE exam dates for holding the examination are still underway.