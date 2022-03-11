CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet For Term 2 Exam Released; Complete Schedule Here

CBSE Class 12 term 2 time table out, exams from Apr 26 to Jun

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 term 2 date sheet has been announced. The board which is conducting a two-term exam will hold the second term exam from April 26 to June 15, 2022. The term 2 CBSE exams will be held from 10:30 am.

The first day of CBSE Class 12 exam will begin with Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness papers and end with the Psychology paper. While most of the papers including Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Hindi, Sociology and Chemistry will be held during 10:30 am and 12:30 pm, while most others including Marketing and Business Administration will be held from 10:30 am to 12 noon.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students will be provided with 15 minutes of reading time.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Time Table 2022





CBSE Class 12 Time Table (Source: cbse.gov.in)