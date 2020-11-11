CBSE Board Exam 2021 Dates Expected Soon

CBSE Board Exam Date 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2021 for theory and practical exams in the month of December. CBSE will release the time table for the 2021 board examination for theory and practical examination on its official website - cbse.nic.in.

A consolidated file for all the three streams- science, commerce, and arts will be sent out as a CBSE board Class 12 date sheet 2021 for the students appearing in examinations, however, authorities are likely to release a datasheet for practical exams first.

For the academic session 2020-21, nearly 12 lakh students await the Class 12 date sheet 2021.

CBSE Board exam time table for Class 12 will consist of details such as- the name of the subject, exam timings, CBSE Class 12 exam date and instructions for the appearing candidates.

Every year, the Board conducts the examination in the month of March and the practical examinations of CBSE Class 12 are held in January or February 2021, a few days before the beginning of theory papers. It is likely that the CBSE exam date 2021 for Class 12 will fall tentatively between February 15 to March 31, 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021: How To Download

Once released, students will be able to download the CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2021 following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1- Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2- Locate a column of ‘recent announcements’ and check the link for Class 12 date sheet 2021

Step 3- Click on the link. A PDF file of date sheet of CBSE Class 12 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4- Download the file and take a print out for your convenience