CBSE Class 12 Computer Science, Informatics Practices Exams Today; Guidelines, Sample Papers

CBSE Class 12th term 1 Computer Science and Informatics Practices exams today

The CBSE will conduct Class 12 term 1 board exam 2021-22 for Computer Science and Informatics Practices exams today, December 21. The exams will begin at 11:30 am and end at 1 pm. Students need to bring admit cards and ballpoint pens to write the papers. Analysis of CBSE Class 12 Computer Science and Informatics Practices papers will be available when the exam is over. Official answer keys will not be released by the board.

Students can download sample question papers, syllabus and question banks from cbseacademics.nic.in. Here are the direct links:

As per the sample question paper, the maximum marks for Computer Science is 35.

The question paper is divided into three sections – A, B and C. Section A consists of 25 questions and candidates need to attempt any 20 questions.

Section B, has 24 questions and candidates need to answer 20.

Section C consists of six case study based questions and candidates need to attempt any five.

Similarly, the Informatics Practices paper will have 35 marks and the paper is divided into three sections.

Section A has 25 questions and students need to attempt 20 questions. Section B has 23 questions and students need to attempt 20 questions. Section C consists of 6 questions and students need to attempt five.

All questions in both papers carry equal marks and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Exam Day Guidelines