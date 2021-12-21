  • Home
CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Analysis 2021: 'Paper Was Scoring, Errors In Few Questions'

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Analysis 2021: The students and teachers reviewed the 12th Computer Science paper as easy and scoring, but there were lots of typing mistakes observed in the paper

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 21, 2021 2:32 pm IST

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Analysis 2021: 'Paper Was Scoring, Errors In Few Questions'
Check CBSE Class 12 Computer Science paper analysis
Image credit: shutterstock.com/ Special Arrangement
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Analysis 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Computer Science paper on Tuesday (December 21). The students and teachers reviewed the 12th Computer Science paper as easy and scoring, but there were lots of typing mistakes observed in the paper.

Poonam Chopra, PGT Computer Science, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini analysed the Class 12 Computer Science paper as easy and scoring. "The paper was easy and balanced, followed the pattern of NCERT and sample papers. But, there were few misprinting in the paper, errors were observed in question numbers 46 and 48 of Section B." The well-read students can easily score full marks (35 out of 35) in the paper, while the average score can be above 75 per cent.

Dr. CS Nair, Dean Skills and Competencies, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad pointed lots of misprinting in the paper. "The paper consisted of three sections and every section had choices. It was an average paper but lots of typing mistakes were there so children were finding it difficult to find out the exact answer since in Python, code is case sensitive and precision is required. In two three questions two options were correct. Those who have tried their hands on Python thoroughly would have found it easy to understand the logic behind the program. Overall the paper was rated average," the dean said.

CBSE will release the Class 12 Computer Science paper answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.

