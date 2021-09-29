CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result Released. Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 compartment exam results out

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has declared the CBSE Class 12 result 2021 of improvement, compartment and private exams. The CBSE Class 12 result 2021 of special exams and private candidates can be accessed through the official website -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exam Result: Direct Link

The improvement exams for Class 12 were conducted between August 16 and September 15, 2021, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

CBSE 12 Results: How To Check

To check the CBSE 12th results 2021, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Senior School Certificate Compartment Examination Class 12 Result 2021"

Step 3: Enter roll number, registration number, or other credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit button and your CBSE 12th results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take the print out of the same

CBSE Class 12 Result: Data

This year, the CBSE Class 12 board exam result 2021 was declared on July 30. As per the official data, a total of 99.37% of students passed the board examination. A total of 70,004 students have secured over 95 per cent marks while 1,50,152 students have cored above 90 per cent. As many as '6,149 students were placed in compartment,' as per news agency PTI.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result were announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.