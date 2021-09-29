CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result: Board Declares Results For Over 94,000 Candidates

CBSE released the Class 12 compartment result 2021 today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the compartment exam results for 58,356 private and 1,732 patrachar candidates today. A total of 94,405 candidates had registered for the compartment exams, including 34,317 "regular" candidates for whom they served as improvement exams. They were declared passed earlier.

In total 58,356 students registered under private category student and in this 9,851 students pass and 13,979 students have a compartment. In the patrachar category 1,732 students registered in which 902 students passed the exam and 248 students received compartment.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 compartment result 2021 today, on September 29. Students can check their results on the official website -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE told the Supreme Court to release the compartment result by September 30, henceforth it is released today.

CBSE 12 Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Senior School Certificate Compartment Examination Class 12 Result 2021" on the homepage

Step 3: Key in roll number, registration number, and other asked credentials and submit

Step 4: CBSE 12th results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take the print out of the same

CBSE Class 12 board exam result 2021 was declared on July 30. As per the official data, a total of 99.37% of students passed the board examination. A total of 70,004 students have secured over 95 per cent marks while 1,50,152 students have scored above 90 per cent.