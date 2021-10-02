CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021: Board Releases Schedule For Re-Evaluation

CBSE 12th Compartment result 2021: Board releases schedule for re-evaluation

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for re-evaluation, verification of marks and obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer books of Class 12 Compartment result 2021.

According to the schedule released at the official site, candidates can apply for verification of marks of Class 12 Compartment result from October 4 to October 6, 2021.

The application fees of Rs 500 will be charged for each subject. Additionally, candidates can also apply for obtaining a photocopy of evaluated answer books. This facility will be available from October 13 to October 14, 2021. The application fees of Rs 700 will be charged per answer book.

Going by the schedule, the re-evaluation registration process will begin on October 18 and will continue till October 19, 2021. For each question, candidate needs to pay Rs 100.

CBSE has said that the processing charges will not be accepted offline, it can only be deposited online via credit, debit card or net banking.

Candidates must ensure that they submit a single application for each step. Multiple applications will be accepted in online process.

CBSE declared the compartment exam results for 58,356 private and 1,732 patrachar candidates on September 29. A total of 94,405 candidates had registered for the compartment exams, including 34,317 "regular" candidates for whom they served as improvement exams. They were declared passed earlier.