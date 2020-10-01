CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2020 To Be Released By October 10

CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2020 will be released by CBSE board on or before October 10, 2020. Students who have appeared in CBSE Class 12 compartment exam will be able to access the CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2020 through the official website of CBSE- cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates can check the CBSE compartment result 2020 Class 12 using the roll number mentioned in the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam hall ticket.

The Class 12 compartment exam 2020 was held by the Central Board of Secondary Education between September 22 to September 29. Over 85 thousand students have appeared in CBSE Class 12 compartment exams.

As per to official notification, nearly 1,50,198 students of Class 10 and 87,651 Class 12 students have appeared in the compartment CBSE compartment exam 2020.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2020: How To Download

CBSE compartment result 2020 will be announced on the official website- cbse.nic.in. Follow the steps mentioned below to check the CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2020.

Go the official website- cbseresults.nic.in

On the result window, enter the CBSE compartment exam roll number, school number and centre number.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

CBSE compartment result 2020 Class 12 will appear on the screen.

Download the CBSE Class 12 compartment result and take a print out for future reference.

Students should collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after the CBSE class 12 compartment result 2020 has been declared.