CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Result Declared; 59.43% Pass

CBSE Compartment Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 12 compartment result. As many as 59.43% students have passed the CBSE compartment exam 2020. The CBSE Class 12 compartment exam result 2020 has been made available on the official portal of the Board —cbse.nic.in Candidates can also check their result from the DigiLocker website and app. The Class 12 compartment exam 2020 was conducted by the CBSE from September 22 to September 29 and according to official information, over 85 thousand students have appeared in CBSE Class 12 compartment exams.

Go to https://results.digitallocker.gov.in/cbse2020.html Enter your roll number and admit card ID Submit and download results.

According to official information, nearly 1,50,198 students of Class 10 and 87,651 Class 12 students have appeared in the compartment CBSE compartment exam 2020.

The Supreme Court had previously asked the CBSE to declare compartment examination results “expeditiously” and asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to ensure that students get admission in colleges saying “these are exceptional times”.

The SC had also asked UGC and CBSE to work in tandem to ensure that the careers of over two lakh compartment students are not jeopardized.