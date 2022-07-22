CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam From August 23: Details On Syllabus, Other Points

CBSE Class 12 compartment exam date, syllabus

The CBSE board Class 12th result declared today has seen an overall pass percentage of 92.71 per cent. The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) will allow the students to improve the CBSE Class 12 exam result by appearing for the compartment exams. For all the students who are placed in the Compartment category, CBSE in a statement said today, the Compartment examination will be conducted from August 23. The CBSE 12th compartment exams will be held on the syllabus of term 2 exams. CBSE Result LIVE

The pass percentage this year of CBSE Class 12 result has been recorded at 92.71 per cent. While 1,34,797 students have scored 90 per cent and above marks in CBSE Class 12, as many as 33,432 students have scored over 95 per cent marks.

Forms of students for the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam will be made available at the CBSE website -- cbse.gov.in.

Students will be allowed to improve their performance in one subject in the compartment exams. The students who offered six or more subjects and were not able to pass in any of the five subjects, CBSE added, will also be allowed to take the Compartment exam to improve their performance in the failed subject.

While declaring the CBSE Class 12th result 2022, the board has also announced the 2023 board exam start date. The 2023 Class 10, 12 board exams will start on February 15, 2023.