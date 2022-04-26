CBSE Class 12 Commerce Exam 2022: Check Preparation Tips For Major Papers, Areas To Focus In Term 2

CBSE Class 12 Commerce preparation tips

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the term 2 exams today, April 26. The students due to take the exams from Class 12th Commerce Stream must be worried about what to focus on during this time and what can be expected from the term 2 CBSE exams. Experts in the field and CBSE Class 12 subject-teachers including Mathematics, Accountancy, and Business Studies have provided some tips and areas to focus on during the last leg of preparation.

CBSE term 2 exams are being held on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus. According to the CBSE exam pattern, the term 2 question papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics

According to Vikas Gupta, Teacher at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, students during their last leg of preparation must have a complete understanding of the Mathematics paper pattern.

The long form questions (5-6 marks), Mr Gupta adds, which are the most feared aspect of a paper, usually come from one of the following sections:

Calculus, which carries a whopping 44% weightage, and can be really scoring

Differential Equations consisting of the application based difficult questions

Vectors and 3D geometry carry the next highest 17% weightage

Matrices multiplication, inverse trigonometric functions properties and application of derivatives are the topics the teacher says to focus on.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Term 2

Rajan Dutta, Teacher at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad has asked the students to focus on topics including Accounting for Share Capital and Debentures, Accounting for Partnership Firms, and Analysis of Financial Statements and Cash Flow statements.

CBSE Term 2 Business Studies

To score well in the Business Studies paper, Shruti Bhasin, Teacher at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, has asked the students to include headers, subheadings and bullets. During the last leg of preparation, students are advised to practice previous year papers. “To answer questions requires higher-order knowledge and skills, read as many case studies as possible, and evaluating concepts,” Ms Bhasin adds.

“Substantial practice of previous year questions and sample papers , can help to increase morale for the examination. 5 Case based questions for each chapter should also be practiced by students to ascertain their level of understanding as this is where , there is a tendency to lose marks,” Sanjana Bhalla, Business Studies teacher, MRG School, Rohini said.

“Topics that are scoring such as controlling , consumer protection , staffing and directing should be prepared first as they constitute to about 60% of the questions and will help boost the confidence. Thorough reading of text is also an important tool for a scoring a perfect 100,” Ms Bhalla adds.

CBSE Class 12 Economics

CBSE Class 12 Economics will be held on May 28. Anupam Agnihotri, a Teacher at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, has asked students to focus more on topics including National Income Accounting, Money and Banking, and Open Economy Macroeconomics. While Micky Josun, PGT Economics, Gillco International School has said that all the topics for both Macro Economics and Indian Economic Development are important from an exam point of view.