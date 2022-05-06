CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam Tomorrow; Paper Pattern, Guidelines For Candidates

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE term 2 Class 12 Chemistry exam tomorrow

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 Class 12 Chemistry paper will be held tomorrow, May 7, 2022. The CBSE 12th Chemistry question paper will have three sections -- A, B, and C with 12 total questions. While the questions will have internal choices, some questions will be of two marks, three marks, and five marks each. CBSE term 2 Chemistry exam will be held for 35 marks.

The CBSE term 2 Chemistry exam for Class 12 will be held for a duration of two hours between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. 15 minutes of reading time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper. Students will be required to reach the examination centre at the reporting time as mentioned in the CBSE term 2 board exam 2022 admit card.

Candidates taking the CBSE term 2 board exams 2022 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Chemistry Exam: Paper Pattern

There are 12 questions in this question paper with internal choice.

Section A - Question number 1 to 3 are very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.

Section B - Question number 4 to 11 are short answer questions carrying 3 marks each

Section C - Question number 12 is case-based question carrying 5 marks.

All questions are compulsory.

Use of log tables and calculators is not allowed

The term 2 CBSE exams for Class 12 started on April 26 and will continue till June 15. The Class 12 CBSE term 2 exam is being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 Class 12 students have registered for the term 2 Class 12 exams.