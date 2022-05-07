  • Home
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2 Exam 2022 Today; Check Paper Pattern

The CBSE term 2 Class 12 Chemistry paper will be of 35 marks, and consists of three sections- A, B, and C with 12 total questions. The students will appear for the Chemistry paper from 10:30 am and 12:30 pm, 15 minutes of reading time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 7, 2022 8:11 am IST

CBSE term 2 Class 12 Chemistry exam today
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE 12th Chemistry Term 2 Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 Class 12 Chemistry paper on Saturday, May 7.

Students will be required to reach the examination centre at the reporting time as mentioned in the CBSE term 2 board exam 2022 admit card. The students need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, they need to reach the exam centres with hand sanitisers, face masks and proper social distancing needs to be followed.

Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets. All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only. Students will be required to write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges and begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line.

Over 14 lakh (14,54,370) students appeared for the CBSE term 2 Chemistry exam which will be concluded on June 15. The term 2 exam is being conducted in 6,720 centres across the country. Meanwhile, the Class 10 students will appear for the Sanskrit paper today.
For details on term 2 exam, please visit the website- cbse.gov.in.

