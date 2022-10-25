CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper For 2022-23 Board Exam; Direct Link, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry sample paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the sample papers and the associated marking schemes for all the subjects of the 2023 board exams. The board will conduct the 2022-23 exams in February next year. The official website -- cbseacademic.nic.in -- has made the sample paper of Chemistry Class 12 CBSE 2022-23. The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry sample paper consist of the specimen questions and the format in which 2023 board exams will be conducted.

Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

As per the Chemistry sample paper Class 12, the question paper will be divided into 35 questions with internal choices. The maximum mark of Chemistry 2023 board exams is 70 and the students will be provided with three hours of time duration. All questions in the Chemistry question paper are compulsory as per the CBSE sample paper. Students will not be allowed to use log tables and calculators in the Chemistry 2023 exam, the CBSE sample paper said.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2022-23 Chemistry

In the CBSE sample paper, section A consists of 18 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each. In Section B, seven very short answer questions will be there carrying two marks each. Section C consists of five short answer questions carrying three marks each. Section D consists of two case-based questions carrying four marks each. Section E consists of three long answer questions carrying five marks each.

CBSE Chemistry Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE 2023 Chemistry Marking Scheme: Direct Link