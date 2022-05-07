  • Home
CBSE Chemistry Paper Review 2022: The students who appeared in the CBSE 12th Chemistry paper reviewed it as easy and high scoring with most questions asked from the given syllabus.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 7, 2022 3:51 pm IST

Check CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper analysis
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Chemistry Paper Review 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the term 2 Class 10 Mathematics paper on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The students who appeared in the CBSE 12th Chemistry paper reviewed it as easy and high scoring with most questions asked from the given syllabus. CBSE Term 2 Chemistry exam was of 35 marks, and held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Ashok Kumar, PGT-Chemistry, Vidyagyan School, Bulandshahr said, "Overall the question paper was easy to moderate on the difficulty level. 60 per cent of the questions were straight out of the exercises mentioned in the textbook and rest were slightly modified. The students felt that it was a high-scoring paper. They were happy as they were able to complete the paper in time and are expecting good marks."

"The paper was balanced and NCERT-based. Almost all the sections were easy and as per the syllabus. The students were also satisfied and a few of them found it an average paper. And they are very sure of getting good marks," said Alok Bansal, Chemistry teacher, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.

Ms Ruchi Gupta, Sr Academic Coordinator, MRG, said, "Chemistry paper was moderate and from the syllabus only. Most of the questions are direct and based on the sample paper issued by CBSE."

"The paper required thorough understanding of the concept and present un the NCERT. It has good conceptual and numerical questions.The easy and average questions are in right proportion," she said.

Chanchal Sharma, PGT chemistry, TDI international school, said, "Today’s chemistry paper was quite easy, but a little lengthy though. Students with a great knowledge of the syllabus must have completed the paper on given time. A few questions were easy but were really time-consuming to write step-by-step answers. All the questions were as per the syllabus only and were on the expected lines."

"The paper was according to the pattern provided by the board. There were adequate internal choices given in each section which was a great relief for students. Section A and Section B were easy of chemistry paper. Section C of paper was little moderate. On other hand paper of chemistry was easy. Overall, the paper can be said a moderate one," Ms Sharma said.

"The students did not face any issues w.r.t time management and they all could complete the paper within the stipulated time. All questions were doable and similar to the sample papers practiced in class. Overall, all students were happy and satisfied with the paper," she added.

The Class 12 CBSE term 2 exam is being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 Class 12 students have registered for the term 2 Class 12 exams.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022

