CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Analysis 2021, Answer Key: 'Easy, Scoring Paper', Check Reactions

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check paper analysis of CBSE Class 12 Chemistry

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Analysis 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 12 Chemistry exam on Tuesday (December 14). The students and teachers reviewed the Chemistry paper as easy and scoring.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Nishant Kumar, PGT Chemistry, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini said that the Class 12 Chemistry paper was easy and followed the pattern of NCERT. "The paper was easy and scoring. There were as such no such difficulties in the paper and options were not at all confusing. Equal weightage was provided to every sections- Organic, Inorganic and Physical. Only two numerical questions were there, and were easy to solve." The average students can easily score above 30 out of total 35 marks, the teacher said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School reviewed the Class 12 Chemistry paper as easy. According to the principal, "The paper followed the pattern of NCERT and sample papers. Apart from question number 32 which was a bit lengthy as per the marks allotted, other sections seem fine to the students." The students can expect a score above 30, the principal added.

Naman Jain, Education Policy Expert, and Director Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad analysed the class 12 Chemistry paper as balanced and based on NCERT pattern. "Students were satisfied as they were expecting tricky questions. However, the paper was based on CBSE sample paper," the director said.