CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2021-22 Live: Term 1 Sample Paper, Datesheet, Guidelines
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Chemistry Exam 2021-22: Students can check Chemistry paper analysis and the answer key when the exam is over. CBSE Class 12 Chemistry sample question paper, marking scheme and syllabus are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Live: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Chemistry exam will be conducted today. The exam will begin at 11:30 am and end at 1 pm. Students can check Chemistry paper analysis and the answer key when the exam is over. CBSE Class 12 Chemistry sample question paper, marking scheme and syllabus are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.
Entry of students inside the exam hall will begin at 11 am. An additional 20 minutes will be given to read the question paper. Term 1 admit card will be required during the exam. Candidates must write down their names, roll numbers and other details on the OMR sheet as instructed. They must use blue or black ballpoint pens to fill the OMR answer sheet. Use of pencil is not allowed.
Follow CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper 2021-22 live updates in this blog.
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Live News: Class 12 Chemistry exam will be conducted from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Download sample question paper PDF, marking scheme and syllabus from cbseacademic.nic.in. Follow this blog for answer key, question paper and analysis updates.
CBSE Class 12 English Paper: Term 1 Exam Day Guidelines
- Use only blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the correct answer in the OMR sheets. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited.
- Write the correct option that is A, B, C or D in the box provided.
- Write school code, subject code and other details in the answer booklet.
- follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly. Wear mask, maintain social distancing.
- Do not carry mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
CBSE Passage Controversy: Class 10 English Paper
On December 13, the CBSE announced that a passage in the Class 10 English question paper was not in accordance with guidelines and it will be removed. Students will get full marks for the accompanying questions, the board said.
CBSE’s announcement came a few hours after Congress President Sonia Gandhi raised the issue in the Parliament.
CBSE Official Says Students Will Get Grace Marks
Referring to the 12th Accountancy paper held on Monday (December 13), CBSE's Exam Controller Sanyam Bharadwaj said, “The answer of question number 10 in the answer key is 100 per cent wrong, question number 47 is controversial."
"Don't worry students, if you attempt 28 to 31 questions correctly, you will score around 38 marks. CBSE will award grace marks upto six to the students," the official said in an audio message shared with schools.
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper
Download CBSE Class 12 Chemistry sample paper with solution: Direct link
Cbseacademic.nic.in Class 12 Chemistry marking scheme
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Pattern
As per the sample question paper, CBSE Class 12 Chemistry question paper will contain three compulsory sections.
Section A and Section B will contain 25 and 24 questions respectively
Section C will have 6 questions.
From sections A, B, students need to answer 20 questions each and from Section C, 5.
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Chemistry Exam Today
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper will be conducted today.
Exam timings: 11:30 am to 1 pm.