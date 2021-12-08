CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Today: COVID-19, Exam Day Instructions

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12th Business Studies exam today (representational)

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Business Studies Paper: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Business studies paper will begin from 11:30 am today. Students appearing for the examination are required to reach the exam centre at 11 am. It is mandatory to carry a CBSE term 1 admit card and to follow the guidelines mentioned on the admit card. Students should carry a face mask, hand sanitiser and follow social distancing as precautionary measures against coronavirus.

CBSE Class 12 business studies paper will be of 90 minutes duration and will have 40 mandatory questions. As per the Class 12 BST sample question paper available on cbseacademic.nic.in, question paper will comprise three sections A, B and C. Section A and Section B will have 24 questions each and 20 questions from each section is compulsory to attempt. Section C will have 12 questions and to attempt 10 questions will be mandatory.

CBSE Term 1 Exam Guidelines

Carry Black or Blue ballpoint pen to fill in correct answers on the OMR sheet

CBSE has prohibited use of pencil to fill OMR sheet will be considered as unfair practice and accordingly actions will be taken

Use face mask, hand sanitiser, and follow COVID-19 guidelines mentioned on the CBSE admit card

Do not carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall

On the OMR sheets fill in your name, subject name, code, exam centre, code among others. Refer to the term 1 admit card to check the relevant information like exam codes and exam centre code.

CBSE will share the Class 12 business studies answer key with the schools after the exam is over. Students can refer to the answer key to tally their answers.