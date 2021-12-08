  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Today: COVID-19, Exam Day Instructions

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Today: COVID-19, Exam Day Instructions

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Business Studies Paper: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Business studies paper will begin from 11:30 am today.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 8, 2021 8:34 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 12 Math, English Papers 2021 Tough, Lok Sabha MP Demands Liberal Evaluation
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
Live
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key Out
CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper Analysis, Answer Key: 'Paper Was Easy, Spelling Mistake In Question 56'
CBSE's Assessment Scheme Has Attained Finality, Received Court's Seal Of Approval: Supreme Court
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Maths Exam 2021-22 Live: Answer Keys Released By Schools, Check Here
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Today: COVID-19, Exam Day Instructions
CBSE Class 12th Business Studies exam today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Business Studies Paper: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Business studies paper will begin from 11:30 am today. Students appearing for the examination are required to reach the exam centre at 11 am. It is mandatory to carry a CBSE term 1 admit card and to follow the guidelines mentioned on the admit card. Students should carry a face mask, hand sanitiser and follow social distancing as precautionary measures against coronavirus.

Recommended: CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips 2021. Click Here
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

CBSE Class 12 business studies paper will be of 90 minutes duration and will have 40 mandatory questions. As per the Class 12 BST sample question paper available on cbseacademic.nic.in, question paper will comprise three sections A, B and C. Section A and Section B will have 24 questions each and 20 questions from each section is compulsory to attempt. Section C will have 12 questions and to attempt 10 questions will be mandatory.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE Term 1 Exam Guidelines

  • Carry Black or Blue ballpoint pen to fill in correct answers on the OMR sheet

  • CBSE has prohibited use of pencil to fill OMR sheet will be considered as unfair practice and accordingly actions will be taken

  • Use face mask, hand sanitiser, and follow COVID-19 guidelines mentioned on the CBSE admit card

  • Do not carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall

  • On the OMR sheets fill in your name, subject name, code, exam centre, code among others. Refer to the term 1 admit card to check the relevant information like exam codes and exam centre code.

CBSE will share the Class 12 business studies answer key with the schools after the exam is over. Students can refer to the answer key to tally their answers.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12th Business Studies, 10th Computer Application Papers Today
Live | CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12th Business Studies, 10th Computer Application Papers Today
Madras HC Awards Rs 5 Lakh Compensation To BDS Aspirant
Madras HC Awards Rs 5 Lakh Compensation To BDS Aspirant
CSAB 2021 Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released: How To Check
CSAB 2021 Special Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released: How To Check
CBSE Class 12 Math, English Papers 2021 Tough, Lok Sabha MP Demands Liberal Evaluation
CBSE Class 12 Math, English Papers 2021 Tough, Lok Sabha MP Demands Liberal Evaluation
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................