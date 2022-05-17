CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper "Easy, NCERT-Based"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions

Image credit: Shutterstock Check CBSE 12th Business Studies paper analysis

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Analysis 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 term 2 Business Studies paper 2022 on Tuesday, May 17. Those who appeared in the CBSE 12th Business Studies exam reviewed it as easy with most questions asked from the given syllabus. CBSE term 2 Business Studies exam was of 40 marks, and conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates

According to the teachers and experts, the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies paper was balanced and on the guidelines and directives provided by the board.

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School, said, "The Class 12 Business studies paper was balanced, most of the questions can be reviewed as easy. The paper was NCERT based and followed the pattern of sample paper."

Shruti Bhasin, HOD Commerce, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, said, "The duration of the paper was 2 hours. The question paper was for 40 marks and with 30 per cent internal choices. The questions asked in the options belonged to the same chapter. The paper was moderate and the questions were mainly NCERT-based. While 40 per cent of the questions were case study-based questions, the remaining 60 per cent of the questions were direct."



"The direct questions were quite easy to answer. The case study-based questions were average. Students were able to attempt the paper in time. The paper pattern was similar to the CBSE Sample Paper for Term 2," Ms Bhasin said.

Pankaj Saikia, PGT-Commerce, Modern English School, Guwahati, said, "The Business Studies question paper pattern and difficulty level were the same as that of the sample paper published by CBSE. It consists of questions ranging from easy to moderate difficulty. Around 50 per cent of the questions are direct, whereas the rest 50 per cent of queries are case or application-based perfectly, as given in the sample paper. Therefore, students who are well equipped with conceptual background and practiced well would be able to score really well on the paper."



"Overall, the question paper is well balanced; a few application-based questions were tricky for the students who are below the average group. For example, students may face difficulties answering one question of 5 marks from financial management. The questions are mostly based on the NCERT textbook, a balanced and perfect mix of application and memory-based questions," Mr Saikia said.

The CBSE board term 2 Class 12 exams started on April 26 and will continue till June 15. The Class 12 exams are being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 students have registered for the CBSE 12th term 2 exams this year.