CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Analysis, Answer Key 2021: 'Balanced, Follows NCERT Pattern', Check Reactions

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Analysis 2021: The students and teachers reviewed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Business studies paper as standard and balanced. According to students, the paper followed the NCERT pattern with questions asked were balanced and equal weightage provided on every sections. Akash Joshi, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student said, "The Business Studies paper was standard, apart from Section C which was application based and required a high order thinking, other questions found quite easy to me." Akash is expecting a score above 35.

Charu Malhotra, PGT Business Studies, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini reviewed the class 12 Business Studies paper as standard and balanced. According to the teacher, "The paper was good, followed the pattern of CBSE marking scheme and sample papers. The questions were NCERT based, few questions in section was application based, required a high order thinking. There were 20 questions on case studies."

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School said that the paper was balanced. "Every section has equal weightage, there was one spelling mistake in question number 3, Part D, the word societal was was misspelled as socieal."

CBSE will release the Class 12 Business Studies answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.