  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Analysis, Answer Key 2021: 'Balanced, Follows NCERT Pattern', Check Reactions

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Analysis, Answer Key 2021: 'Balanced, Follows NCERT Pattern', Check Reactions

Charu Malhotra, PGT Business Studies, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini said, "The paper was good, followed the pattern of CBSE marking scheme and sample papers. The questions were NCERT based, few questions in section was application based, required a high order thinking."

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 8, 2021 1:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exam Live: Business Studies, Comp. Application Paper Analysis, Answer Key
CBSE Class 12 Math, English Papers 2021 Tough, Lok Sabha MP Demands Liberal Evaluation
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Today: COVID-19, Exam Day Instructions
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12 Physical Education Answer Key Out
CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Paper Analysis, Answer Key: 'Paper Was Easy, Spelling Mistake In Question 56'
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Analysis, Answer Key 2021: 'Balanced, Follows NCERT Pattern', Check Reactions
Check CBSE Class 12 Business Studies paper analysis
Image credit: Special Arrangement
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Analysis 2021: The students and teachers reviewed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Business studies paper as standard and balanced. According to students, the paper followed the NCERT pattern with questions asked were balanced and equal weightage provided on every sections. Akash Joshi, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student said, "The Business Studies paper was standard, apart from Section C which was application based and required a high order thinking, other questions found quite easy to me." Akash is expecting a score above 35.

Recommended: CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips 2021. Click Here
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Charu Malhotra, PGT Business Studies, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini reviewed the class 12 Business Studies paper as standard and balanced. According to the teacher, "The paper was good, followed the pattern of CBSE marking scheme and sample papers. The questions were NCERT based, few questions in section was application based, required a high order thinking. There were 20 questions on case studies."

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School said that the paper was balanced. "Every section has equal weightage, there was one spelling mistake in question number 3, Part D, the word societal was was misspelled as socieal."

CBSE will release the Class 12 Business Studies answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. The exam is being conducted in OMR sheets for the first time. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
Class 12 CBSE result CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exam Live: Business Studies, Comp. Application Paper Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exam Live: Business Studies, Comp. Application Paper Analysis, Answer Key
CAT 2021: Know How To Calculate Percentile Score
CAT 2021: Know How To Calculate Percentile Score
IIM CAT 2021 Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here
IIM CAT 2021 Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here
CAT 2021 Answer Key Releasing Today At Iimcat.ac.in, Here’s How To Download
CAT 2021 Answer Key Releasing Today At Iimcat.ac.in, Here’s How To Download
CBSE Class 12 Math, English Papers 2021 Tough, Lok Sabha MP Demands Liberal Evaluation
CBSE Class 12 Math, English Papers 2021 Tough, Lok Sabha MP Demands Liberal Evaluation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................