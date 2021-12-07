CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here

  • Home
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2021: CBSE will be conducting term 1 Business Studies paper on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. Check sample papers here

Dec 7, 2021

Check CBSE Class 12 Business Studies paper analysis
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 12 Business Studies paper on Wednesday (December 8). As per the CBSE's guideline, students will have to report at the exam centre, 30 minutes before the exam begins. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall.

CBSE will be conducting term 1 Business Studies paper on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. Students will be required to submit the correct response through OMR sheets. Paper will be conducted within 90 minutes duration and students will be required to submit OMR sheet at 1 pm.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2021: Check Paper Pattern

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies paper will be of 90 minutes duration and will have 40 mandatory questions. As per the Class 12 Business Studies sample question papers are available on cbseacademic.nic.in, question paper will comprise three sections A, B and C. Section A and Section B will have 24 questions each and 20 questions from each section is compulsory to attempt. Section C will have 12 questions and to attempt 10 questions will be mandatory.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2021: Sample papers


There is no provision of negative marking in the CBSE term 1 exam. CBSE has also released the marking scheme on the official website. Students will be required to darken the circles having correct option in the OMR sheets using black or blue ball point pen only. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited and will be considered as unfair means. The students can check and download sample papers at cbseacademic.nic.in.

