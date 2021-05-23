Image credit: Shutterstock Students are unhappy with Centre's decision to conduct Class 12 Board exams 2021

“I urge the government to make space in crematoriums for us when we go to give boards,” wrote an angry Twitter user in response to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’s’ announcements on the Class 12 board exams. Mr Pokhriyal had just attended a meeting with Union and state ministers and education officials to discuss holding the Class 12 board exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Pokhriyal tweeted that states have been asked to send their “detailed suggestions” by May 25 and assured that students’ and teachers’ safety is “supremely important” to the Centre. Delhi Government has opposed holding the CBSE exams; states have been left to decide on their own state board exams. The Centre is inclined toward holding the CBSE Class 12 board exams and will likely adopted a different format for it, government sources told NDTV.

Unimpressed, a Twitter user wrote: “There are more children giving the "main" exams than the "timepass" ones. And by reducing the exam time to 1 1/2 hour you're not fooling anybody please we want to live”.

Another accused the government of “playing with [their] emotions” when “millions of students and parents” are requesting cancellation.

A third student from Kerala said that students don’t fear the Class 12 board exams but fear COVID-19 and mucormycosis. Several expressed concern about a possible third wave of COVID-19 and how it might affect the young. As Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia observed, this age-group is entirely unvaccinated.

@narendramodi I am Vyshak.s from kerala.We [ students ] are worried about our CBSE 12th board exam. I came to know that the final decision is yours. We are not afraid of our exam but we are afraid of COVID 19 and MUCORMYCOSIS . So i kindly request you to #CancelExamsSaveStudents — Vyshakh_s _kumar (@kumar_vyshakh) May 23, 2021

Another Twitter user, referring to the now-cancelled India Premier League (IPL) matches argued that where even cricket players playing in a “bubble” could not be protected from COVID-19, students writing board exams have little chance.

However, opinion was clearly divided as another student wrote: “Sir please do conduct our class 12th board exams. It’s very important for our future. Many of us have not got good marks in their prelims due to so many problems.”