CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Sample Papers Of Accountancy; Marking Scheme

CBSE Sample Paper 2022-23: The CBSE Class 12 board exam sample papers and marking schemes is available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 23, 2022 5:25 pm IST

CBSE Class 12 sample papers and marking scheme of Accountancy.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE Class 12 board exam soon. As only a few months left for board exams, it is important for candidates to prepare well in advance to secure the desired marks in the Class 12 exam. CBSE has made available the sample papers of the board exam 2023 on its official website- cbseacademic.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 12 Accountancy sample question paper contains 34 questions and all the questions are compulsory to attend. The question paper is divided into two parts- Part A and Part B. Part A is compulsory for all candidates. While Part B has two options, Analysis of Financial Statements and Computerised Accounting. And students must attempt only one of the given options.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2022-23: Accountancy Paper Marking Scheme

As per the Accountancy sample paper marking scheme,

  1. Questions one to 16 and questions 27 to 30 carry one mark each.
  2. Questions 17 to 20 and 31and 32 carry three marks each.
  3. The questions from 21,22 and 33 carry four marks each.
  4. And the questions from 23 to 26 and 34 carry six marks each.

There is no overall choice in the questions of the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy sample paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in seven questions of one mark, two questions of three marks, one question of four marks and two questions of six marks.

