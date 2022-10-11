CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Biology Sample Papers, Paper Pattern

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 Biology sample paper is available on the official website.

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 12 Biology sample question paper 2022 along with its paper pattern and marking scheme. Candidates can find the direct link to download the sample paper PDF of the Class 12 board exam on the homepage of the official website – cbseacademic.nic.in. Candidates will not need any credentials to download the sample papers of the 2023 board exams.

Latest: Register for ANTHE 2022. Get up to 100% Scholarship, Here

Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

The CBSE sample paper class 12 will help candidates to check the know the board exam pattern and will also help them to practice and get satisfactory grades in the exam.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper Pattern

As per the CBSE Class 12 Biology exam pattern, the sample paper has five sections which include 33 questions. It is mandatory for candidates to answer all the questions. The details of the sections are mentioned below-

Section–A has 16 questions of 1 mark each. Section–B has five questions of two marks each. Section– C has seven questions of three marks each. Section– D has two case-based questions of two marks each. Section–E has three questions of five marks each.

Read More || CBSE Sample Paper 2022 For Class 10 Science

There is no overall choice for the questions, however, internal choices have been given in some questions of the CBSE Biology sample paper. In such questions, a student must try only one of the choices. Diagrams should be created neatly and appropriately labelled wherever possible.