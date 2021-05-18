Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE 12th board exam 2021: Announcements from boards are expected in June

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to make a decision on the postponed Class 12 board exams. The Class 12th board exams were postponed as a safety measure to break the chain of coronavirus and considering the safety of the students. While announcing the postponement of Class 12 exams, the CBSE had said that the board will review the situation and take a call on June 1. The board also said that it will release the new Class 12 board exam dates at least 15 days before the start of the exams.

UPDATE: Admissions are open at Manipal (MAHE) CLICK here to start your application.



The Class 12 exams for the students of CBSE and its affiliated schools were scheduled to start on May 4 and continue till June 14, 2021.

“The Board exams for Class 12 to be held from May 4 to June 14, 2021, are hereby postponed. These exams will be held thereafter. The situation will be reviewed on June 1, 2021, and by the Board and details be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations,” CBSE had said.

Also Read || CBSE Board Exam 2021: Major Decisions On Final Exams, Promotion, Assessment Policy

Denying media reports that said the exams would be scrapped because of the increase in COVID-19 cases, the board on May 14 also clarified that there is no decision on cancelling Class 12 board exams.

“It is clarified that no such decision has been taken regarding CBSE Class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public,” said the CBSE.

On Monday, May 17, in a meeting with the Chief Secretaries of the states and Union Territories, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has also sought suggestions from the states as to how the pending board exams can be conducted.

According to officials, as per PTI, the issue of pending Class 12 board exams also came up for discussion and suggestions were sought from states in this regard.

A section of parents and students has been demanding that Class 12 exams be cancelled and a similar marking strategy be adopted. The India Wide Parents Association has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Class 12th board exams.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, the Parents Association has sought an alternative mode of assessment to evaluate the Class 12 students as the upcoming 12th board exams in physical mode will not be feasible “due to alarming rate of growth of COVID-19 cases and deaths during second wave” and delaying the exams further will only result in the increase of mental stress and loss of time.

“Conducting offline exam is not possible now for at least few months due to the current situation in India so govt must step in and find out an alternative for an offline exam, and delaying exams will further cause anxiety, mental stress and depression among students,” the letter reads.