CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Students Request To Cancel Papers

Cancel CBSE class 12 board exams, request students

With no end in sight to the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, the Class 12 board exams students are requesting to cancel the papers and replace them with an alternative form of assessment. This comes after the CBSE announced cancellation of Class 10 board exams and introduction of ‘objective criterion’.

The Union Ministry of Education said that, “Class 12 exams have been postponed. The board exams for Class 12 to be held from May 4 to June 14 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the board and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations”.

The Class 12 board exams students have used #cancel12thboardexams2021 to put forward their request on the microblogging site Twitter.

Class 12 students are requesting for cancellation of the board exams instead of postponement.

A Class 12 board exams candidate said, “I request to please cancel board exams and do not postpone it . I request to make a decision asap since the students are much confused and hence not able to focus properly. I plead”.

#cancel12thboardexams2021

I request to please cancel board exams and do not postpone it . I request to make decision asap since the students are much confused and hence not able to focus properly. I plead @PMOIndia@DrRPNishank

to think on it as soon as possible... — Madhav Rajeev Menon (@MadhavRajeevMe1) May 1, 2021

The board exam students are requesting for a speedy decision on the board exams to reduce tension and stress.

One of the Class 12 board exams students said, “It's so sad to see our own government being so ignorant towards our health. Please come upto a conclusion . The amount of stress we are going through is unimaginable”.

#cancel12thboardexams2021 it's so sad to see our own government being so ignorant towards our health . @cbseindia29 please come upto a conclusion . The amount of stress we are going through is unimaginable . #cancel12thboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/7WRKFG2nUi — Moumii (@moumii_) May 2, 2021

Another student asked the authorities that when other exams including Class 12 board papers can be cancelled, why not CBSE Class 12 board exams?.

“Now also parents, students and teachers are pleading to not conduct offline exams and cancel Class 12 board exams 2021 and other exams and find out other alternatives. You all are least concerned”, he said.

Now also parents students teachers are pleading to not conduct offline exams and



#cancel12thboardexams2021 and other exams and FINDOUT other alternative you all are least concerned#SaveStudents



Except 10th board rest other exams are happening in offline mode @DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/iPblzqRI2K — « 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗬𝗔𝗡𝗦𝗛𝗨 𝗥𝗔𝗝 » (@priyanshurajpvt) May 2, 2021

Class 12 student said, “We kindly requesting you that in this tough times it should better to postpone the board exams. Please conduct when this pandemic situation once back to normal”.

We kindly requesting you that in this tough times it should better to postpone the board exams.. plz conduct when this pandemic situation once back to normal🙏🙏.. #cancelboardexams2021 @ysjagan #cancel12thboardexams2021 #CancelAPBoardExams pic.twitter.com/yW90jXoYsB — Varun (@_urstrulyvarun) May 2, 2021

Another Twitter user said that the student’s lives are more important than the board exams.