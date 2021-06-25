Ramesh Pokhriyal will hold live interaction with students today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will host an interactive session today, June 25, at 4 pm, to address students’ concerns about the CBSE board exams, which has been cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria.

“I will be interacting with dear students tomorrow at 4 PM to discuss their concerns & queries related to the evaluation of CBSE board exams. If you have any doubts or suggestions, you may share them through Twitter or Facebook by the afternoon of June 25th,” Mr Pokhriyal tweeted Thursday evening.

The event will be broadcasted on his Facebook and Twitter pages.

Many students have shared their concerns in response to Mr Pokhriyal’s tweet. A majority of them are CBSE compartment and private candidates. They have requested the minister to make a decision for them, similar to the one announced for regular students.

Break your silence on JEE and NEET dates. The Delta and the Delta plus variant are nothing similar to the virus we witnessed in 2020. So pls think wisely and decide. One wrong decision by you can put many lives at stake. #JEEMains2021#NEET#DeltaPlus — Kunal sharma (@Kunalsh72100779) June 24, 2021

CBSE board exams for regular students are cancelled. The board has announced assessment schemes for both Class 10 and 12, and said results will be published by July-end.

Though Mr Pokhriyal said the session will be on board exams, a bunch of students have also asked him for announcements on the two pending sessions of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

While engineering aspirants have asked him to declare a fresh schedule, the medical aspirants want to know if NEET will be conducted in August, as per the schedule announced earlier.

Mr Pokhriyal is expected to address these questions in the interactive session.